QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.52 - 4
Mkt Cap
239.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
392.09
EPS
0
Shares
102.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Cat9 Group Inc is engaged in the acquisition of land for the planting of Acer Truncatum trees and harvesting of Acer Truncatum seeds to produce edible oil. Its products include Acer truncatum seed oil) and Acer truncatum (capsules).

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cat9 Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cat9 Group (CATN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cat9 Group (OTCPK: CATN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cat9 Group's (CATN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cat9 Group.

Q

What is the target price for Cat9 Group (CATN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cat9 Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Cat9 Group (CATN)?

A

The stock price for Cat9 Group (OTCPK: CATN) is $2.34 last updated Thu Dec 02 2021 15:49:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cat9 Group (CATN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cat9 Group.

Q

When is Cat9 Group (OTCPK:CATN) reporting earnings?

A

Cat9 Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cat9 Group (CATN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cat9 Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Cat9 Group (CATN) operate in?

A

Cat9 Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.