Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Cambridge (NASDAQ: CATC) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $100.00 expecting CATC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.91% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cambridge (NASDAQ: CATC) was provided by Raymond James, and Cambridge maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cambridge, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cambridge was filed on January 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cambridge (CATC) rating was a maintained with a price target of $96.00 to $100.00. The current price Cambridge (CATC) is trading at is $84.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
