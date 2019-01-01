Cascade Acquisition (NYSE:CAS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cascade Acquisition
Cascade Acquisition Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cascade Acquisition (NYSE: CAS) was reported by Jefferies on September 16, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting CAS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -75.22% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cascade Acquisition (NYSE: CAS) was provided by Jefferies, and Cascade Acquisition maintained their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cascade Acquisition, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cascade Acquisition was filed on September 16, 2015 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 16, 2016.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cascade Acquisition (CAS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $0.00 to $2.50. The current price Cascade Acquisition (CAS) is trading at is $10.09, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
