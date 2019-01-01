ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
China Resources Cement
(OTCPK:CARCY)
24.05
1.64[7.32%]
At close: May 27
29.2463
5.1963[21.61%]
After Hours: 7:26AM EDT
Day High/Low24 - 24.05
52 Week High/Low21.92 - 32.69
Open / Close24 / 24.05
Float / Outstanding- / 232.8M
Vol / Avg.0.3K / 1.1K
Mkt Cap5.6B
P/E5.66
50d Avg. Price24.18
Div / Yield2/8.31%
Payout Ratio52.2
EPS-
Total Float-

China Resources Cement (OTC:CARCY), Key Statistics

China Resources Cement (OTC: CARCY) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
6B
Trailing P/E
5.66
Forward P/E
6.46
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.71
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1
Price / Book (mrq)
0.8
Price / EBITDA
3.37
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
3.61
Earnings Yield
17.67%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.73
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
30.02
Tangible Book value per share
29.3
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
23.5B
Total Assets
79.1B
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
- -
EBIT Margin
- -
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -