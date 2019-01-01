ñol

Capstone Holding
(OTCQB:CAPS)
37.50
00
At close: May 20
0.026
-37.474[-99.93%]
After Hours: 9:22AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low6.1 - 37.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding52.1K / 79.3K
Vol / Avg.- / 0.2K
Mkt Cap3M
P/E1.92
50d Avg. Price36.67
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-11.71
Total Float-

Capstone Holding (OTC:CAPS), Key Statistics

Capstone Holding (OTC: CAPS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
57.6M
Trailing P/E
1.92
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
3.4
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.04
Price / Book (mrq)
0.56
Price / EBITDA
0.43
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
8.26
Earnings Yield
52.1%
Price change 1 M
1.04
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.04
Beta
2.67
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
67.02
Tangible Book value per share
-228.82
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
40.3M
Total Assets
69.2M
Total Liabilities
40.3M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
25.54%
Net Margin
-6.97%
EBIT Margin
0.42%
EBITDA Margin
0.98%
Operating Margin
0.42%