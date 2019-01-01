QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iPath Shiller CAPE ETN Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (CAPD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (ARCA: CAPD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iPath Shiller CAPE ETN's (CAPD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iPath Shiller CAPE ETN.

Q

What is the target price for iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (CAPD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iPath Shiller CAPE ETN

Q

Current Stock Price for iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (CAPD)?

A

The stock price for iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (ARCA: CAPD) is $21.58 last updated Fri Feb 25 2022 20:59:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (CAPD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iPath Shiller CAPE ETN.

Q

When is iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (ARCA:CAPD) reporting earnings?

A

iPath Shiller CAPE ETN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (CAPD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iPath Shiller CAPE ETN.

Q

What sector and industry does iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (CAPD) operate in?

A

iPath Shiller CAPE ETN is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.