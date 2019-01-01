QQQ
China Aviation Oil (Singapore) Corp Ltd provides transportation fuels. With the core business involving supply and trading of jet fuel across China and internationally, covering Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Middle East, the company also trades other oil products, which include fuel oil, gas oil, aviation gas, and crude oil in the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments: Middle Distillates, Other Oil Products, and Investments in Oil-Related Assets. Most of the company revenue is derived from the Middle Distillates segment which engages in supplying and trading jet fuel and gas oil.

China Aviation Oil Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Aviation Oil (CAOLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Aviation Oil (OTCPK: CAOLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Aviation Oil's (CAOLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Aviation Oil.

Q

What is the target price for China Aviation Oil (CAOLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Aviation Oil

Q

Current Stock Price for China Aviation Oil (CAOLF)?

A

The stock price for China Aviation Oil (OTCPK: CAOLF) is $0.62 last updated Wed Aug 05 2020 14:23:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Aviation Oil (CAOLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Aviation Oil.

Q

When is China Aviation Oil (OTCPK:CAOLF) reporting earnings?

A

China Aviation Oil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Aviation Oil (CAOLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Aviation Oil.

Q

What sector and industry does China Aviation Oil (CAOLF) operate in?

A

China Aviation Oil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.