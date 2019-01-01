Can B (OTC:CANB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Can B
The latest price target for Can B (OTCQB: CANB) was reported by Greenridge Global on October 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $1.20 expecting CANB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -71.29% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Can B (OTCQB: CANB) was provided by Greenridge Global, and Can B initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Can B, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Can B was filed on October 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Can B (CANB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $1.20. The current price Can B (CANB) is trading at is $4.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
