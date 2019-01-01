Comments

Canon Marketing Japan

CAMJFOTCPK
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
PerksBuyCompare Brokers
15 minutes delayed
Canon Marketing Japan (CAMJF) ForecastNewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider Trades

Short Interest

Canon Marketing Japan (OTC:CAMJF) Stock, Short Interest Report

Short interest in Canon Marketing Japan Inc (OTC:CAMJF) decreased during the last reporting period, falling from 16.83K to 14.94K. This put -% of the company's publicly available shares short.

Short interest for Canon Marketing Japan gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of Canon Marketing Japan's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Based on the recent average volume of - shares traded per day, it would take 999.99 day(s) for holders of this short interest to close out their positions without sending the stock sharply higher.

Short Interest
14.94K
Short Interest %
Days to Cover
999.99
Get Alert
CAMJFCANON MARKETING JAPAN INC COM06/28/202407/10/202414,940999.99Get Alert
CAMJFCANON MARKETING JAPAN INC COM06/14/202406/26/202416,832999.99Get Alert
CAMJFCANON MARKETING JAPAN INC COM05/31/202406/11/202413,632999.99Get Alert
CAMJFCANON MARKETING JAPAN INC COM05/15/202405/24/202410,658999.99Get Alert
CAMJFCANON MARKETING JAPAN INC COM04/30/202405/09/20243,958999.99Get Alert
CAMJFCANON MARKETING JAPAN INC COM04/15/202404/24/202412,15814583.85Get Alert

Looking for the most shorted stocks?