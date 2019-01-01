QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
Shares
Outstanding
Calidus Resources Ltd is a gold exploration company. It interests in Warrawoona Gold Project in the East Pilbara district of the Pilbara Goldfield in Western Australia. It also targets Blue Spec Project and the Otways Prospect.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Calidus Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Calidus Resources (CALRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Calidus Resources (OTCPK: CALRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Calidus Resources's (CALRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Calidus Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Calidus Resources (CALRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Calidus Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Calidus Resources (CALRF)?

A

The stock price for Calidus Resources (OTCPK: CALRF) is $0.45 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 20:57:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Calidus Resources (CALRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Calidus Resources.

Q

When is Calidus Resources (OTCPK:CALRF) reporting earnings?

A

Calidus Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Calidus Resources (CALRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Calidus Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Calidus Resources (CALRF) operate in?

A

Calidus Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.