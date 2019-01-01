ñol

McKesson Europe
(OTCEM:CAKFY)
4.81
00
At close: Apr 7
5.15
0.3400[7.07%]
After Hours: 9:20AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.8 - 6.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1B
Vol / Avg.- / 0.8K
Mkt Cap4.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.65
Div / Yield0.19/3.89%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.06
Total Float-

McKesson Europe (OTC:CAKFY), Dividends

McKesson Europe issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash McKesson Europe generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

May 16, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

McKesson Europe Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next McKesson Europe (CAKFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for McKesson Europe. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on June 1, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own McKesson Europe (CAKFY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for McKesson Europe (CAKFY). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2012 and was $0.04

Q
How much per share is the next McKesson Europe (CAKFY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for McKesson Europe (CAKFY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on June 1, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for McKesson Europe (OTCEM:CAKFY)?
A

McKesson Europe has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for McKesson Europe (CAKFY) was $0.04 and was paid out next on June 1, 2012.

