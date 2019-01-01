McKesson Europe AG is a medical care company that provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The company operates two distinct segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution business sells wholesale pharmaceutical products and generates the majority of the company's revenue. The Retail Pharmacy segment operates its own pharmacies in addition to franchise pharmacies that provide prescriptions and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products. Geographically, the company's revenue derives predominantly from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and other countries.