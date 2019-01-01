|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of McKesson Europe (OTCEM: CAKFY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for McKesson Europe.
There is no analysis for McKesson Europe
The stock price for McKesson Europe (OTCEM: CAKFY) is $5 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 20:37:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 1, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 14, 2012.
McKesson Europe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for McKesson Europe.
McKesson Europe is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.