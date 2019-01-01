QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.12 - 30.15
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.28
Shares
203.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
McKesson Europe AG is a medical care company that provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. The company operates two distinct segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail Pharmacy. The Pharmaceutical Distribution business sells wholesale pharmaceutical products and generates the majority of the company's revenue. The Retail Pharmacy segment operates its own pharmacies in addition to franchise pharmacies that provide prescriptions and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products. Geographically, the company's revenue derives predominantly from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

McKesson Europe Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy McKesson Europe (CAKFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of McKesson Europe (OTCEM: CAKFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are McKesson Europe's (CAKFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for McKesson Europe.

Q

What is the target price for McKesson Europe (CAKFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for McKesson Europe

Q

Current Stock Price for McKesson Europe (CAKFF)?

A

The stock price for McKesson Europe (OTCEM: CAKFF) is $10.12 last updated Tue Sep 21 2021 17:10:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does McKesson Europe (CAKFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for McKesson Europe.

Q

When is McKesson Europe (OTCEM:CAKFF) reporting earnings?

A

McKesson Europe does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is McKesson Europe (CAKFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for McKesson Europe.

Q

What sector and industry does McKesson Europe (CAKFF) operate in?

A

McKesson Europe is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.