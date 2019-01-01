ñol

Cheesecake Factory
(NASDAQ:CAKE)
34.51
1.37[4.13%]
At close: May 27
34.51
00
After Hours: 5:13PM EDT
Day High/Low33.5 - 34.67
52 Week High/Low27.42 - 63.25
Open / Close33.5 / 34.51
Float / Outstanding36.1M / 52.8M
Vol / Avg.2.1M / 1.1M
Mkt Cap1.8B
P/E23.16
50d Avg. Price35.92
Div / Yield1.08/3.13%
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.46
Total Float36.1M

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Dividends

Cheesecake Factory issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cheesecake Factory generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.88%

Annual Dividend

$1.08

Last Dividend

May 11
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cheesecake Factory Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cheesecake Factory. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on May 24, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE). The last dividend payout was on May 24, 2022 and was $0.27

Q
How much per share is the next Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on May 24, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)?
A

Cheesecake Factory has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) was $0.27 and was paid out next on May 24, 2022.

