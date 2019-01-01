C&J Energy Services is an oil and gas equipment and services company operating in North America. The company provides oilfield and rig services to upstream exploration and production companies. Its three main business segments are completion services, well construction and intervention services, and well support services. Completion services generate most of the company's revenue and include fracturing services and cased-hole wireline and pumping services. The well construction and intervention services segment consists of cementing and coiled tubing services. The company's well support services segment includes rig services, fluid management services, and other special well site services. The company generates most of its revenue in the United States.