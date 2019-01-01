QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
C&J Energy Services is an oil and gas equipment and services company operating in North America. The company provides oilfield and rig services to upstream exploration and production companies. Its three main business segments are completion services, well construction and intervention services, and well support services. Completion services generate most of the company's revenue and include fracturing services and cased-hole wireline and pumping services. The well construction and intervention services segment consists of cementing and coiled tubing services. The company's well support services segment includes rig services, fluid management services, and other special well site services. The company generates most of its revenue in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

C&J Energy Services Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy C&J Energy Services (CAJSW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of C&J Energy Services (OTC: CAJSW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are C&J Energy Services's (CAJSW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for C&J Energy Services.

Q

What is the target price for C&J Energy Services (CAJSW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for C&J Energy Services

Q

Current Stock Price for C&J Energy Services (CAJSW)?

A

The stock price for C&J Energy Services (OTC: CAJSW) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does C&J Energy Services (CAJSW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for C&J Energy Services.

Q

When is C&J Energy Services (OTC:CAJSW) reporting earnings?

A

C&J Energy Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is C&J Energy Services (CAJSW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for C&J Energy Services.

Q

What sector and industry does C&J Energy Services (CAJSW) operate in?

A

C&J Energy Services is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTC.