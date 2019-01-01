ñol

Day High/Low0.01 - 0.64
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 0.05
Open / Close0.02 / 0.04
Float / Outstanding- / 33.4M
Vol / Avg.102.9K / 0.3K
Mkt Cap1.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.22
Total Float-

Chemesis International (OTC:CADMD), Quotes and News Summary

Chemesis International (OTC: CADMD)

Day High/Low0.01 - 0.64
52 Week High/Low0.05 - 0.05
Open / Close0.02 / 0.04
Float / Outstanding- / 33.4M
Vol / Avg.102.9K / 0.3K
Mkt Cap1.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.05
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.22
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Chemesis International Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products. Its revenue consists solely of product sales.
Chemesis International Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Chemesis International (CADMD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Chemesis International (OTCPK: CADMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Chemesis International's (CADMD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Chemesis International.

Q
What is the target price for Chemesis International (CADMD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Chemesis International

Q
Current Stock Price for Chemesis International (CADMD)?
A

The stock price for Chemesis International (OTCPK: CADMD) is $0.04 last updated Today at July 1, 2022, 7:52 PM UTC.

Q
Does Chemesis International (CADMD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Chemesis International.

Q
When is Chemesis International (OTCPK:CADMD) reporting earnings?
A

Chemesis International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Chemesis International (CADMD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Chemesis International.

Q
What sector and industry does Chemesis International (CADMD) operate in?
A

Chemesis International is in the Healthcare sector and Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.