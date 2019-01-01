Chemesis International (OTC:CADMD), Quotes and News Summary

Chemesis International (OTC: CADMD)
You can purchase shares of Chemesis International (OTCPK: CADMD) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Chemesis International.
There is no analysis for Chemesis International
The stock price for Chemesis International (OTCPK: CADMD) is $0.04 last updated Today at July 1, 2022, 7:52 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Chemesis International.
Chemesis International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Chemesis International.
Chemesis International is in the Healthcare sector and Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.