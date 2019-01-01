ñol

Bio Pappel
(OTC:CADGF)
2.8001
00
At close: Jul 30
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.8 - 2.93
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 290M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap811.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.54
Total Float-

Bio Pappel (OTC:CADGF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bio Pappel reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$8.2B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bio Pappel using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Bio Pappel Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bio Pappel (OTC:CADGF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Bio Pappel

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bio Pappel (OTC:CADGF)?
A

There are no earnings for Bio Pappel

Q
What were Bio Pappel’s (OTC:CADGF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Bio Pappel

