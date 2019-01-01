Bio Pappel SAB de CV is a manufacturer of recycled paper products. The business activity of the group is breakdown into two segments. The Linerboard and packaging segment includes the production and sale of corrugated boxes and multi-wall sacks. It includes the operating results of Titan and McKinley in Mexico and the United States. The Bond paper and notebooks segment include the production and sale of newsprint, bond writing papers in rolls, sheets, cut size paper, notebooks and special papers. It includes the operating results of Scribe in Mexico and Colombia. A vast majority of its revenues are derived from the Linerboard and packaging segment.