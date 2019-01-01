|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bio Pappel (OTCEM: CADGF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bio Pappel.
There is no analysis for Bio Pappel
The stock price for Bio Pappel (OTCEM: CADGF) is $2.8001 last updated Fri Jul 30 2021 19:51:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bio Pappel.
Bio Pappel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bio Pappel.
Bio Pappel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.