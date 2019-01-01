QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Coastal Bank & Trust is a full service community bank. The bank offers financial products and services primarily focused on the retail customer and small to medium-size businesses in the Onslow County Market. Its products offerings include personal banking, business banking, loans, mortgage, alternative banking, and IRA's and CD's.

Analyst Ratings

Coastal Bank & Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coastal Bank & Trust (CABT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coastal Bank & Trust (OTCPK: CABT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coastal Bank & Trust's (CABT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Coastal Bank & Trust.

Q

What is the target price for Coastal Bank & Trust (CABT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coastal Bank & Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for Coastal Bank & Trust (CABT)?

A

The stock price for Coastal Bank & Trust (OTCPK: CABT) is $7.94 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 15:31:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coastal Bank & Trust (CABT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coastal Bank & Trust.

Q

When is Coastal Bank & Trust (OTCPK:CABT) reporting earnings?

A

Coastal Bank & Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Coastal Bank & Trust (CABT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coastal Bank & Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Coastal Bank & Trust (CABT) operate in?

A

Coastal Bank & Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.