QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
China Automotive Systems
(NASDAQ:CAAS)
2.91
-0.0434[-1.47%]
At close: May 27
2.82
-0.0900[-3.09%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low2.87 - 2.99
52 Week High/Low2.2 - 5.49
Open / Close2.96 / 2.91
Float / Outstanding11.2M / 30.9M
Vol / Avg.14.8K / 31.8K
Mkt Cap89.8M
P/E11.28
50d Avg. Price2.93
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float11.2M

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS), Key Statistics

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ: CAAS) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
142.3M
Trailing P/E
11.28
Forward P/E
58.14
PE Ratio (TTM)
12.11
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.18
Price / Book (mrq)
0.28
Price / EBITDA
2.57
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
4.07
Earnings Yield
8.87%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.02
Beta
1.5
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
10.45
Tangible Book value per share
10.1
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
387.6M
Total Assets
726.6M
Total Liabilities
387.6M
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
10.8%
Net Margin
-0.04%
EBIT Margin
2.93%
EBITDA Margin
7.48%
Operating Margin
-1.13%