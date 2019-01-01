QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Burzynski Research Institute Inc engages in the research, production, marketing, promotion, and sale of certain medical chemical compounds composed of growth-inhibiting peptides, amino acid derivatives and organic acids which are known under the trade name Antineoplastons. Antineoplastons are used in the treatment of human cancer. Its pipeline development programs of the company include clinical trials for the treatment of a wide variety of cancers using only a combination of Antineoplastons A10 and AS2-1.

Burzynski Research Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Burzynski Research (BZYR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Burzynski Research (OTCPK: BZYR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Burzynski Research's (BZYR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Burzynski Research.

Q

What is the target price for Burzynski Research (BZYR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Burzynski Research

Q

Current Stock Price for Burzynski Research (BZYR)?

A

The stock price for Burzynski Research (OTCPK: BZYR) is $0.03 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 20:55:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Burzynski Research (BZYR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Burzynski Research.

Q

When is Burzynski Research (OTCPK:BZYR) reporting earnings?

A

Burzynski Research does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Burzynski Research (BZYR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Burzynski Research.

Q

What sector and industry does Burzynski Research (BZYR) operate in?

A

Burzynski Research is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.