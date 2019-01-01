Burzynski Research Institute Inc engages in the research, production, marketing, promotion, and sale of certain medical chemical compounds composed of growth-inhibiting peptides, amino acid derivatives and organic acids which are known under the trade name Antineoplastons. Antineoplastons are used in the treatment of human cancer. Its pipeline development programs of the company include clinical trials for the treatment of a wide variety of cancers using only a combination of Antineoplastons A10 and AS2-1.