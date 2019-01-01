QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Business Warrior Corp is a software development company. The firm's software helps small businesses to simplify and prioritize daily decisions to improve profitability.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Business Warrior Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Business Warrior (BZWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Business Warrior (OTCPK: BZWR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Business Warrior's (BZWR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Business Warrior.

Q

What is the target price for Business Warrior (BZWR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Business Warrior

Q

Current Stock Price for Business Warrior (BZWR)?

A

The stock price for Business Warrior (OTCPK: BZWR) is $0.065 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:47:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Business Warrior (BZWR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Business Warrior.

Q

When is Business Warrior (OTCPK:BZWR) reporting earnings?

A

Business Warrior does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Business Warrior (BZWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Business Warrior.

Q

What sector and industry does Business Warrior (BZWR) operate in?

A

Business Warrior is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.