QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.28 - 23.86
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
60.78
EPS
-0.04
Shares
65.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Boozt AB is a Nordic technology company selling fashion, apparel, and beauty online. The company operates in three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment consists of the operational activities related to Booztlet.com. The Booztlet.com segment primarily operates as the group's channel for inventory clearance, retailing items that do not sell within an allotted time frame in the webstores. The Other segment consists of the operational activities related to the mono-brand business and other activities in the group. The majority of its revenue is derived from Boozt.com.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Boozt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Boozt (BZTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Boozt (OTCPK: BZTAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Boozt's (BZTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Boozt.

Q

What is the target price for Boozt (BZTAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Boozt

Q

Current Stock Price for Boozt (BZTAF)?

A

The stock price for Boozt (OTCPK: BZTAF) is $18.761616 last updated Fri Jan 07 2022 18:06:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Boozt (BZTAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Boozt.

Q

When is Boozt (OTCPK:BZTAF) reporting earnings?

A

Boozt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Boozt (BZTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Boozt.

Q

What sector and industry does Boozt (BZTAF) operate in?

A

Boozt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.