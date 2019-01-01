QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 7:27AM
Beazley PLC is a specialty insurer providing services to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. It operates through the following segments: Cyber & Executive Risk; Marine; Market Facilities; Political, Accident, & Contingency; Property; Reinsurance; and Specialty Lines. More than half of its revenue comes from the Cyber & Executive Risk and Specialty Lines businesses that cater to the customers in fields such as architecture & engineering, healthcare, law, environmental services, international finance, cyber & technology, media, and business services. The majority of its revenue is derived from the United Kingdom with plans to expand business in Latin America, North America, and Southeast Asia.

Beazley Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beazley (BZLYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beazley (OTCPK: BZLYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beazley's (BZLYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beazley.

Q

What is the target price for Beazley (BZLYF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Beazley (OTCPK: BZLYF) was reported by Citigroup on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BZLYF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Beazley (BZLYF)?

A

The stock price for Beazley (OTCPK: BZLYF) is $6.8 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:12:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beazley (BZLYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beazley.

Q

When is Beazley (OTCPK:BZLYF) reporting earnings?

A

Beazley does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beazley (BZLYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beazley.

Q

What sector and industry does Beazley (BZLYF) operate in?

A

Beazley is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.