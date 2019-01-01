Beazley PLC is a specialty insurer providing services to customers in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe. It operates through the following segments: Cyber & Executive Risk; Marine; Market Facilities; Political, Accident, & Contingency; Property; Reinsurance; and Specialty Lines. More than half of its revenue comes from the Cyber & Executive Risk and Specialty Lines businesses that cater to the customers in fields such as architecture & engineering, healthcare, law, environmental services, international finance, cyber & technology, media, and business services. The majority of its revenue is derived from the United Kingdom with plans to expand business in Latin America, North America, and Southeast Asia.