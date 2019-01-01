Bunzl is a FTSE 100-listed global distributor of nonfood consumables, including disposable cutlery, cleaning products, and personal protective equipment. Bunzl operates on four continents and in more than 30 countries. Almost 60% of Bunzl's revenue is generated in North America, with more than 30% coming from Europe. Bunzl supplies to a broad range of sectors, with the largest being food service and grocery; its customers include firms such as Sodexo, Walmart, Domino's Pizza, Hilton, and the U.K. National Health Service.