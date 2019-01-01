|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bunzl (OTCPK: BZLFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bunzl.
There is no analysis for Bunzl
The stock price for Bunzl (OTCPK: BZLFF) is $36.28 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 14:53:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Bunzl.
Bunzl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Bunzl.
Bunzl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.