There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Beamz Interactive Inc is a United States based company engaged in the development and marketing of interactive music and laser controller products in a wide variety of music, game education, therapy, lighting, and consumer applications throughout the world. The company's technology portfolio includes multiple patents, patents pending and trade secrets covering interactive music, software, laser-based controllers, gaming applications and related designs and devices.

Beamz Interactive Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Beamz Interactive (BZIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Beamz Interactive (OTCEM: BZIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Beamz Interactive's (BZIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Beamz Interactive.

Q

What is the target price for Beamz Interactive (BZIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Beamz Interactive

Q

Current Stock Price for Beamz Interactive (BZIC)?

A

The stock price for Beamz Interactive (OTCEM: BZIC) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Dec 27 2021 16:56:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Beamz Interactive (BZIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Beamz Interactive.

Q

When is Beamz Interactive (OTCEM:BZIC) reporting earnings?

A

Beamz Interactive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Beamz Interactive (BZIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Beamz Interactive.

Q

What sector and industry does Beamz Interactive (BZIC) operate in?

A

Beamz Interactive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.