Kincora Copper Ltd is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets in Mongolia. It operates in Kincora's dominate position between and on strike from the two existing copper mines in the Southern Gobi. It operates in two operating segments being the Acquisition of and Exploration for Exploration and Evaluation Assets in Mongolia and Australia.

Kincora Copper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Kincora Copper (BZDLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kincora Copper (OTCPK: BZDLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kincora Copper's (BZDLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kincora Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Kincora Copper (BZDLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kincora Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Kincora Copper (BZDLF)?

A

The stock price for Kincora Copper (OTCPK: BZDLF) is $0.1128 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:54:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kincora Copper (BZDLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kincora Copper.

Q

When is Kincora Copper (OTCPK:BZDLF) reporting earnings?

A

Kincora Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kincora Copper (BZDLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kincora Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Kincora Copper (BZDLF) operate in?

A

Kincora Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.