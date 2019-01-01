QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 3.9
Mkt Cap
45.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
33.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Balyo SA designs, develops and markets material handling robots. The robots are used by industrialists and logisticians to reduce their pallet handling costs by robotizing their equipment and improving the security of the spaces in which it operates. Balyo's range of robots covers a wide range of logistics applications including storage, supply and removal, loading and unloading, logistics trains, stock line scanning, and barcode scanning.

Balyo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Balyo (BYYLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Balyo (OTCEM: BYYLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Balyo's (BYYLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Balyo.

Q

What is the target price for Balyo (BYYLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Balyo

Q

Current Stock Price for Balyo (BYYLF)?

A

The stock price for Balyo (OTCEM: BYYLF) is $1.35 last updated Tue Jan 04 2022 17:38:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Balyo (BYYLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Balyo.

Q

When is Balyo (OTCEM:BYYLF) reporting earnings?

A

Balyo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Balyo (BYYLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Balyo.

Q

What sector and industry does Balyo (BYYLF) operate in?

A

Balyo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.