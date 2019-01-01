QQQ
Sprout AI Inc is a technology company in the business of planning, designing, manufacturing, and assembling vertical urban and controlled environment agriculture and farming cultivation equipment comprised of multi-level rolling racks that are populated with self-contained and environment-controlled habitats using its proprietary systems and technologies.

Sprout AI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Sprout AI (BYFMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sprout AI (OTCQB: BYFMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sprout AI's (BYFMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sprout AI.

Q

What is the target price for Sprout AI (BYFMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sprout AI

Q

Current Stock Price for Sprout AI (BYFMF)?

A

The stock price for Sprout AI (OTCQB: BYFMF) is $0.08457 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sprout AI (BYFMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sprout AI.

Q

When is Sprout AI (OTCQB:BYFMF) reporting earnings?

A

Sprout AI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sprout AI (BYFMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sprout AI.

Q

What sector and industry does Sprout AI (BYFMF) operate in?

A

Sprout AI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.