|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Boxxy (OTCPK: BXXY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Boxxy.
There is no analysis for Boxxy
The stock price for Boxxy (OTCPK: BXXY) is $0.72 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Boxxy.
Boxxy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Boxxy.
Boxxy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.