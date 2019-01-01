QQQ
Founded in 1858 as the Bendigo Building Society as a leading regional bank operating in the consumer, small-business, and rural banking sectors, Bendigo gained public goodwill after rolling out branches in locations deserted by major banks in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Adelaide Bank merger in 2007 diversified the bank into wholesale banking, while expanding the geographical footprint. It is a conservatively managed retail bank with a long history, a well-regarded retail franchise, and high levels of customer and shareholder loyalty.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (BXRBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCPK: BXRBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's (BXRBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (BXRBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (BXRBF)?

A

The stock price for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCPK: BXRBF) is $6.47 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 19:58:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (BXRBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

Q

When is Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (OTCPK:BXRBF) reporting earnings?

A

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (BXRBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Bendigo and Adelaide Bank (BXRBF) operate in?

A

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.