QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
0.03/1.23%
52 Wk
2.53 - 2.53
Mkt Cap
408.3M
Payout Ratio
21.43
Open
-
P/E
20.96
Shares
161.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
BWX Ltd is a developer, manufacturer, distributor and marketer of branded skin and hair care products. The company's geographical segments include the USA and Australia/International. It generates maximum revenue from the Australia/International segment. The company's brand includes Sukin, Andalou, USPA, Mineral Fusion, and Nourished Life.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BWX Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BWX (BWXXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BWX (OTCPK: BWXXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BWX's (BWXXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BWX.

Q

What is the target price for BWX (BWXXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BWX

Q

Current Stock Price for BWX (BWXXF)?

A

The stock price for BWX (OTCPK: BWXXF) is $2.53 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:51:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BWX (BWXXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BWX.

Q

When is BWX (OTCPK:BWXXF) reporting earnings?

A

BWX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BWX (BWXXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BWX.

Q

What sector and industry does BWX (BWXXF) operate in?

A

BWX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.