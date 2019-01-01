BaWang International (Group) Holding Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in designing, manufacturing, trading, and distributing Chinese herbal products. Its products mainly include Hair-care products, Skin-care products and Other household and personal care products. A major portion of revenue is earned from Hair-care products. Geographically, it has a business presence in the PRC, Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia. The firm offers its products under the brand name of Bawang, Royal Wind, Litao, Herborn and Little King.