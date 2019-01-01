QQQ
BaWang International (Group) Holding Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in designing, manufacturing, trading, and distributing Chinese herbal products. Its products mainly include Hair-care products, Skin-care products and Other household and personal care products. A major portion of revenue is earned from Hair-care products. Geographically, it has a business presence in the PRC, Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia. The firm offers its products under the brand name of Bawang, Royal Wind, Litao, Herborn and Little King.

BaWang International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BaWang International (BWNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BaWang International (OTCPK: BWNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BaWang International's (BWNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BaWang International.

Q

What is the target price for BaWang International (BWNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BaWang International

Q

Current Stock Price for BaWang International (BWNGF)?

A

The stock price for BaWang International (OTCPK: BWNGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BaWang International (BWNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BaWang International.

Q

When is BaWang International (OTCPK:BWNGF) reporting earnings?

A

BaWang International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BaWang International (BWNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BaWang International.

Q

What sector and industry does BaWang International (BWNGF) operate in?

A

BaWang International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.