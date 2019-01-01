BW LPG is a transportation and logistics company that ships liquified petroleum gas through its fleet of maritime vessels. Liquified petroleum gas is used in homes, agriculture, transportation, and chemical production worldwide. The company is organized into three main segments: very large gas carriers, which includes all vessels above 70,000 cubic meters; large gas carriers, which includes the company's smaller vessels; and product services, which buys and sells liquid petroleum gas and delivers it to customers. Nearly all of the company's revenue comes from the very large gas carriers segment.