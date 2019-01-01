QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/30.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.58 - 10.68
Mkt Cap
244.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.43
Shares
25.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blue Whale Acq Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Whale Acq (BWC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Whale Acq (NASDAQ: BWC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blue Whale Acq's (BWC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Whale Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Whale Acq (BWC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Blue Whale Acq (NASDAQ: BWC) was reported by Credit Suisse on July 1, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting BWC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 108.33% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Whale Acq (BWC)?

A

The stock price for Blue Whale Acq (NASDAQ: BWC) is $9.6 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Whale Acq (BWC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 19, 2015 to stockholders of record on February 26, 2015.

Q

When is Blue Whale Acq (NASDAQ:BWC) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Whale Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Whale Acq (BWC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Whale Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Whale Acq (BWC) operate in?

A

Blue Whale Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.