Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
792.04 - 957.43
Mkt Cap
156.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
197.3K
Outstanding
BVZ Holding AG is Switzerland based firm with its subsidiaries operates a railroad. The Company runs a mountain railway that provides the only access to Zermatt, where road traffic is banned. It is also involved in real estate business.

BVZ Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BVZ Holding (BVZHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BVZ Holding (OTCEM: BVZHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are BVZ Holding's (BVZHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BVZ Holding.

Q

What is the target price for BVZ Holding (BVZHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BVZ Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for BVZ Holding (BVZHF)?

A

The stock price for BVZ Holding (OTCEM: BVZHF) is $792.0364 last updated Today at 4:33:01 PM.

Q

Does BVZ Holding (BVZHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BVZ Holding.

Q

When is BVZ Holding (OTCEM:BVZHF) reporting earnings?

A

BVZ Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BVZ Holding (BVZHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BVZ Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does BVZ Holding (BVZHF) operate in?

A

BVZ Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.