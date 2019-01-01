QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.78 - 35
Mkt Cap
614.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.69
EPS
1.07
Shares
21M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 6:37AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 4:24PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp is a vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The firm operates in two segments: Sales of VOIs and financing and Resort Operations and Club Management.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bluegreen Vacations Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bluegreen Vacations (OTCQX: BVHBB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bluegreen Vacations's (BVHBB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bluegreen Vacations.

Q

What is the target price for Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bluegreen Vacations

Q

Current Stock Price for Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB)?

A

The stock price for Bluegreen Vacations (OTCQX: BVHBB) is $29.3 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:10:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bluegreen Vacations.

Q

When is Bluegreen Vacations (OTCQX:BVHBB) reporting earnings?

A

Bluegreen Vacations does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bluegreen Vacations.

Q

What sector and industry does Bluegreen Vacations (BVHBB) operate in?

A

Bluegreen Vacations is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.