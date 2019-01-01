QQQ
Marie Brizard Wine and Spirits SA is a France-based company which operates as a wine and spirit company worldwide. It offers mainly scotch whiskey under the William Peel brand, vodka under the Sobieski brand, wine-based beverages under the Fruits and Wine brand, and Marie Brizard branded French liqueurs.

Marie Brizard Wine Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Marie Brizard Wine (BVDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marie Brizard Wine (OTCEM: BVDRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Marie Brizard Wine's (BVDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Marie Brizard Wine.

Q

What is the target price for Marie Brizard Wine (BVDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Marie Brizard Wine

Q

Current Stock Price for Marie Brizard Wine (BVDRF)?

A

The stock price for Marie Brizard Wine (OTCEM: BVDRF) is $1.48 last updated Today at 2:53:05 PM.

Q

Does Marie Brizard Wine (BVDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marie Brizard Wine.

Q

When is Marie Brizard Wine (OTCEM:BVDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Marie Brizard Wine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Marie Brizard Wine (BVDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marie Brizard Wine.

Q

What sector and industry does Marie Brizard Wine (BVDRF) operate in?

A

Marie Brizard Wine is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.