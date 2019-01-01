QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.4 - 4.25
Mkt Cap
76.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
26M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
CalEthos Inc is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CalEthos Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CalEthos (BUUZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CalEthos (OTCPK: BUUZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CalEthos's (BUUZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CalEthos.

Q

What is the target price for CalEthos (BUUZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CalEthos

Q

Current Stock Price for CalEthos (BUUZ)?

A

The stock price for CalEthos (OTCPK: BUUZ) is $2.935 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 18:54:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CalEthos (BUUZ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CalEthos.

Q

When is CalEthos (OTCPK:BUUZ) reporting earnings?

A

CalEthos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CalEthos (BUUZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CalEthos.

Q

What sector and industry does CalEthos (BUUZ) operate in?

A

CalEthos is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.