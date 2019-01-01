QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
149
Shares
1.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bumitama Agri Ltd is an investment holding company. The company operates in two segments: Plantations & Palm Oil Mills and Downstream Biodiesel Refinery. Its business activities include cultivating oil palm trees, harvesting, and processing fresh palm fruit bunches into palm oil and palm kernel. Bumitama generates the majority of its revenue from Crude Palm Oil sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bumitama Agri Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bumitama Agri (BUMTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bumitama Agri (OTCPK: BUMTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bumitama Agri's (BUMTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bumitama Agri.

Q

What is the target price for Bumitama Agri (BUMTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bumitama Agri

Q

Current Stock Price for Bumitama Agri (BUMTF)?

A

The stock price for Bumitama Agri (OTCPK: BUMTF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bumitama Agri (BUMTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bumitama Agri.

Q

When is Bumitama Agri (OTCPK:BUMTF) reporting earnings?

A

Bumitama Agri does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bumitama Agri (BUMTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bumitama Agri.

Q

What sector and industry does Bumitama Agri (BUMTF) operate in?

A

Bumitama Agri is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.