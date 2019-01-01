Bumrungrad Hospital PCL is a multispecialty hospital in Thailand, with diagnostic, therapeutic, and intensive care facilities. The firm receives virtually all of its revenue from its hospital operations at the Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok. Inpatient and outpatient services each contribute roughly half of the hospital's revenue. The remainder of the firm's operations are based in Mongolia, at the Ulaanbaatar Songdo Hospital. Its outpatient services include centers for diabetes, orthopedics, physical therapy, pediatrics, neurology, pulmonology, urology, and cardiology. Non-Thai patients contribute the largest proportion of patient revenue.