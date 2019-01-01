QQQ
Blue Energy Ltd is an energy company. It undertakes the exploration, evaluation, and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas resources. The company's only reportable segment being the exploration for gas and petroleum resources. Geographically, it operates only in Australia. Its projects are Bowen Basin; Carpentaria Basin; Galilee Basin and Others.

Blue Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Blue Energy (BUENF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blue Energy (OTCPK: BUENF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Blue Energy's (BUENF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blue Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Blue Energy (BUENF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blue Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Blue Energy (BUENF)?

A

The stock price for Blue Energy (OTCPK: BUENF) is $0.038 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:05:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Blue Energy (BUENF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Blue Energy.

Q

When is Blue Energy (OTCPK:BUENF) reporting earnings?

A

Blue Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blue Energy (BUENF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blue Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Blue Energy (BUENF) operate in?

A

Blue Energy is in the sector and industry.