Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.4K
Div / Yield
0.62/5.53%
52 Wk
11.25 - 14.02
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
72.8
Open
-
P/E
21.5
Shares
267.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Britvic PLC manufactures and sells nonalcoholic beverages, predominantly in Great Britain, France, and Ireland. In Great Britain and Ireland, the company sells PepsiCo brands in addition to its own Britvic brands. Britvic brands include Robinsons, J2O, Tango, and Fruit Shoot. In France, it sells its own brands, including Teisseire, as well as private-label juices and syrups. The company also has a small international business that sells in dozens of countries, including India, the United States, and Brazil, where Britvic bought the Ebba company and now owns the Maguary and Dafruta brands. Roughly 70% of the company's total revenue is from sales in Great Britain. Britvic predominantly distributes its products to supermarkets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Britvic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Britvic (BTVCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Britvic (OTCPK: BTVCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Britvic's (BTVCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Britvic.

Q

What is the target price for Britvic (BTVCF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Britvic (OTCPK: BTVCF) was reported by Goldman Sachs on February 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BTVCF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Britvic (BTVCF)?

A

The stock price for Britvic (OTCPK: BTVCF) is $11.28 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:18:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Britvic (BTVCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Britvic.

Q

When is Britvic (OTCPK:BTVCF) reporting earnings?

A

Britvic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Britvic (BTVCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Britvic.

Q

What sector and industry does Britvic (BTVCF) operate in?

A

Britvic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.