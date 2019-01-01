QQQ
BQE Water Inc is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for metals mining, smelting and refining. It is helping to transform the way the industry thinks about water in the context of natural resource projects by offering services and expertise which enables more sustainable water management practices and improved overall project performance at reduced risks. BQE Water invests in innovation and has developed intellectual property through the commercialization of several new technologies at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA.

BQE Water Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BQE Water (BTQNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BQE Water (OTCPK: BTQNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BQE Water's (BTQNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BQE Water.

Q

What is the target price for BQE Water (BTQNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BQE Water

Q

Current Stock Price for BQE Water (BTQNF)?

A

The stock price for BQE Water (OTCPK: BTQNF) is $22.448 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:01:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BQE Water (BTQNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BQE Water.

Q

When is BQE Water (OTCPK:BTQNF) reporting earnings?

A

BQE Water does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BQE Water (BTQNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BQE Water.

Q

What sector and industry does BQE Water (BTQNF) operate in?

A

BQE Water is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.