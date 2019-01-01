QQQ
PT Bank BTPN Tbk is a foreign exchange bank that offers products and services such as investment loans, term loans, project finance loans, time deposits, savings deposits, cash management, and others. Its segments are Retail including loans to pensioners and other individuals customers; MSME including loans to micro, small & medium enterprise customers for commercial purposes; Funding and treasury including raising funds from a third party and other banks, and centralized treasury operations including borrowings and securities issued; Corporate including loans and services from corporate; and Sharia including financing and third party fund from sharia customers which relates to commercial purpose.

Bank BTPN Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bank BTPN (BTPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bank BTPN (OTCEM: BTPNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bank BTPN's (BTPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bank BTPN.

Q

What is the target price for Bank BTPN (BTPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bank BTPN

Q

Current Stock Price for Bank BTPN (BTPNF)?

A

The stock price for Bank BTPN (OTCEM: BTPNF) is $0.175 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 19:47:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bank BTPN (BTPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bank BTPN.

Q

When is Bank BTPN (OTCEM:BTPNF) reporting earnings?

A

Bank BTPN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bank BTPN (BTPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bank BTPN.

Q

What sector and industry does Bank BTPN (BTPNF) operate in?

A

Bank BTPN is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.