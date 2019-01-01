PT Bank BTPN Tbk is a foreign exchange bank that offers products and services such as investment loans, term loans, project finance loans, time deposits, savings deposits, cash management, and others. Its segments are Retail including loans to pensioners and other individuals customers; MSME including loans to micro, small & medium enterprise customers for commercial purposes; Funding and treasury including raising funds from a third party and other banks, and centralized treasury operations including borrowings and securities issued; Corporate including loans and services from corporate; and Sharia including financing and third party fund from sharia customers which relates to commercial purpose.