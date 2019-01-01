QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.1K
Div / Yield
0.23/1.82%
52 Wk
10 - 33.78
Mkt Cap
5.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
288.97
EPS
0.77
Shares
451.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Americanas SA is an e-commerce company that is principally engaged in business in Latin America. It aims to connect consumers, businesses, products, and services through a digital platform. It operates a business through the brands Americanas.com, Submarino, Shoptime, SouBarato, Digital Finance, Submarino Finance, and B2W Services. It also has certain channels, including the Internet, telesales, catalogs, TV, and kiosks. Through multichannel and multi-brands, the company provides a broad range of merchandise and services, including consumer electronics, computers, books, entertainment products, and smartphones and cellphones.

Analyst Ratings

Americanas Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Americanas (BTOOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Americanas (OTCPK: BTOOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Americanas's (BTOOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Americanas.

Q

What is the target price for Americanas (BTOOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Americanas

Q

Current Stock Price for Americanas (BTOOY)?

A

The stock price for Americanas (OTCPK: BTOOY) is $12.4844 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 16:32:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Americanas (BTOOY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 5, 2011 to stockholders of record on April 20, 2011.

Q

When is Americanas (OTCPK:BTOOY) reporting earnings?

A

Americanas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Americanas (BTOOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Americanas.

Q

What sector and industry does Americanas (BTOOY) operate in?

A

Americanas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.