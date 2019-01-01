Benton Financial Corp is the parent holding company of the Fowler State Bank. The bank offers personal banking, business banking, personal loan, business loan, agricultural loans, credit cards. Its investment services include stocks and bonds, tax advantaged investments, mutual funds, insurance products; trust services such as living trust, agency accounts, estates, savings account; IRA services include traditional IRA and SEP IRA. The main office remains at its original location with branches operating in Fowler, Kentland, and Williamsport.