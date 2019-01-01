QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Benton Financial Corp is the parent holding company of the Fowler State Bank. The bank offers personal banking, business banking, personal loan, business loan, agricultural loans, credit cards. Its investment services include stocks and bonds, tax advantaged investments, mutual funds, insurance products; trust services such as living trust, agency accounts, estates, savings account; IRA services include traditional IRA and SEP IRA. The main office remains at its original location with branches operating in Fowler, Kentland, and Williamsport.

Benton Financial Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Benton Financial (BTOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Benton Financial (OTCEM: BTOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Benton Financial's (BTOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Benton Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Benton Financial (BTOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Benton Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Benton Financial (BTOF)?

A

The stock price for Benton Financial (OTCEM: BTOF) is $30 last updated Fri Mar 08 2019 16:42:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Benton Financial (BTOF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 15, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Benton Financial (OTCEM:BTOF) reporting earnings?

A

Benton Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Benton Financial (BTOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Benton Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Benton Financial (BTOF) operate in?

A

Benton Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.