Bigtincan Holdings Ltd is a provider of enterprise mobility software, which enables sales and service organisations to increase sales and improve customer satisfaction through improved mobile worker productivity. It serves life sciences; financial services; retail; technology; manufacturing; telecommunications; government and energy industries. The company platforms include Bigtincan Hub; Bigtincan Zunos; Bigtincan Life Sciences; and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Subscription and support services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in Australia and the rest of the world.