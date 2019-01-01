QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.51 - 1.05
Mkt Cap
279M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
547M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bigtincan Holdings Ltd is a provider of enterprise mobility software, which enables sales and service organisations to increase sales and improve customer satisfaction through improved mobile worker productivity. It serves life sciences; financial services; retail; technology; manufacturing; telecommunications; government and energy industries. The company platforms include Bigtincan Hub; Bigtincan Zunos; Bigtincan Life Sciences; and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Subscription and support services. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America and also has a presence in Australia and the rest of the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bigtincan Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bigtincan Holdings (BTGHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bigtincan Holdings (OTCPK: BTGHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bigtincan Holdings's (BTGHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bigtincan Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Bigtincan Holdings (BTGHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bigtincan Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Bigtincan Holdings (BTGHF)?

A

The stock price for Bigtincan Holdings (OTCPK: BTGHF) is $0.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:51:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bigtincan Holdings (BTGHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bigtincan Holdings.

Q

When is Bigtincan Holdings (OTCPK:BTGHF) reporting earnings?

A

Bigtincan Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bigtincan Holdings (BTGHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bigtincan Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Bigtincan Holdings (BTGHF) operate in?

A

Bigtincan Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.