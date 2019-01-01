QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Bactolac Pharmaceutical Inc makes nutraceutical and pharmaceutical products including vitamins, mineral supplements, herbs, and other health and nutrition products. The company produces its encapsulated and tablet-based products. The company's customers include direct-marketing companies, network-marketing companies, retail chain distribution, and individual customers.

Bactolac Pharmaceutical Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bactolac Pharmaceutical (BTCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCEM: BTCA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bactolac Pharmaceutical's (BTCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bactolac Pharmaceutical.

Q

What is the target price for Bactolac Pharmaceutical (BTCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Q

Current Stock Price for Bactolac Pharmaceutical (BTCA)?

A

The stock price for Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCEM: BTCA) is $120000 last updated Tue Mar 15 2016 15:57:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bactolac Pharmaceutical (BTCA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 24, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 16, 2012.

Q

When is Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCEM:BTCA) reporting earnings?

A

Bactolac Pharmaceutical does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bactolac Pharmaceutical (BTCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bactolac Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Bactolac Pharmaceutical (BTCA) operate in?

A

Bactolac Pharmaceutical is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.