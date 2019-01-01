BATM Advanced Communications Ltd is an Israel-based technology company. The company organizes its business operations into two divisions: Networking & Cyber Division and Biomedical Division. Networking and Cyber Division mostly includes the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems. Bio-Medical Division is engaged in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical products, primarily laboratory diagnostic equipment and sterilization equipment. The majority of its revenue is derived from Biomedical Division. Its geographical segments are the United States of America, Israel, and Europe.