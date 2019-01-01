QQQ
BATM Advanced Communications Ltd is an Israel-based technology company. The company organizes its business operations into two divisions: Networking & Cyber Division and Biomedical Division. Networking and Cyber Division mostly includes the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks and premises management systems. Bio-Medical Division is engaged in the research and development, production, marketing, and distribution of medical products, primarily laboratory diagnostic equipment and sterilization equipment. The majority of its revenue is derived from Biomedical Division. Its geographical segments are the United States of America, Israel, and Europe.

BATM Advanced Comms Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BATM Advanced Comms (BTAVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BATM Advanced Comms (OTCPK: BTAVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BATM Advanced Comms's (BTAVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BATM Advanced Comms.

Q

What is the target price for BATM Advanced Comms (BTAVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BATM Advanced Comms

Q

Current Stock Price for BATM Advanced Comms (BTAVF)?

A

The stock price for BATM Advanced Comms (OTCPK: BTAVF) is $0.7 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:36:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BATM Advanced Comms (BTAVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BATM Advanced Comms.

Q

When is BATM Advanced Comms (OTCPK:BTAVF) reporting earnings?

A

BATM Advanced Comms does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BATM Advanced Comms (BTAVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BATM Advanced Comms.

Q

What sector and industry does BATM Advanced Comms (BTAVF) operate in?

A

BATM Advanced Comms is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.